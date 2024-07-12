Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares His Thoughts On The WWE Women’s MITB Match

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the MITB PLE.

Prinze Jr. said, “The first five minutes were rough … I’m just glad nobody got hurt. Once Lyra Valkyria was hanging upside down on the ladder and got jacked up by IYO Sky and then Zoey Stark came in and hits her with the knee, from that moment forth this match was the match of the night. It was so much fun.”

On Chelsea Green’s big table bump:

“She took a fall that any single stuntman or stuntwoman would be absolutely proud of and stand up and applaud … it looked like a movie stunt.”

