Freddie Prinze Jr. Speaks Out About Getting Roasted by MJF on AEW Dynamite

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his time at AEW Dynamite last week in Los Angeles and his interaction with MJF on the latest “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast.

Prince Jr. on whether he knew he’d be in last week’s AEW Dynamite when he sat ringside:

“Yes and no. I mean, the man who talked smack to me was the reason we were sitting front row. So I take that as going to a comedy club, right? If you sit in the front, you’re expecting some interaction, right? It’s a safe place for it and you’re there to take it, and if you can’t take it, don’t sit there. So I thought he might do something because he and I have a better relationship, we’re talking about MJF, because he and I have a better relationship than the first L.A. show I went to.”

Freddie claims he knew something was going to happen because he received a text message prior to the show. He said, “I thought something was coming. I will say this. I knew something was coming because he texted me before the show, ‘Hey, is Mac gonna make it, Macaulay?’ I was like, ‘No, he’s going to Disney.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ The only reason he asked, and I knew then that he’s gonna go in, and so I was like, alright, he’s got some stuff on me. He’s gonna hit me with something. I didn’t know Dr. Ken was gonna be there. As soon as he was standing. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s about to get it.’”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)