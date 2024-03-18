Free Agent In Great Shape Amid Rumors Of More Bloodline Members Coming To WWE

WWE’s The Bloodline storyline, which includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey & Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and now The Rock, shows no signs of stopping.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jey Uso appeared on The Battleground podcast to discuss The Bloodline, where he stated that he believes the storyline could continue for another three years and teased a new member of the faction.

He said, “We are family at the end of the day. Some of your worst enemies might be your enemy, but at the end of the day, we are all still family. If you’re out there, and I’m not going to name drop, but if y’all out there, like all of our family like being like here, but at the end of the day, I felt like if we all come to come to the big leagues, the WWE, it’s mind blowing what could happen. At least almost 10 deep in there let alone some big hitters. Man, the future’s bright is all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This might go on for another three years.”

Ironically, Lance Anoa’i is a free agent who could join WWE to be a part of the storyline and acknowledge his older cousin.

Should WWE bring him in, he’s in excellent shape, as shown below: