Free To Attend WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show Set For June 14 In Glasgow

WWE recently issued a press release, where it was announced that they would be holding a free-to-attend kickoff show on Friday, June 14th, in Glasgow, Scotland. This kickoff show will occur one day before the company’s Clash at the Castle PLE from the OVO Hydro.

You can check out the full details below, along with the post:

The day before Clash at the Castle: Scotland gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland, don’t miss a special Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff.

At 4 p.m. local time in Glasgow, come down to SEC Centre Hall 4 for this free event.

Fans do not need tickets to enter for this huge event, with the Superstars of WWE set to descend upon Glasgow.

Previous Kickoff events have featured The Rock, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and more.

For more information, visit Scottish Event Campus www.sec.co.uk.