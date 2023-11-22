FTR Comes In No. 1 Spot In This Year’s PWI Top 500 Tag-Teams List

2023 is a year when tag-team wrestling saw a surge in popularity once again.

And FTR stands atop the list of talents for the year.

At least according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The publication released their annual PWI Top 500 List for 2023 and for tag-teams, FTR came in the number one spot. Following them, in order, were Aussie Open, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Bishamon and Motor City Machine Guns.

Check out the complete top-ten list below.

PWI TOP 10 TAG-TEAMS FOR 2023

Congratulations to FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) for once again standing tall as PWI's top-ranked tag team in the world. Our annual #TagTeam100 ranking is available in the latest issue of PWI (#Timeless Toni Storm cover), which is available for purchase now via our website. pic.twitter.com/doLCTsvE39 — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) November 22, 2023

1. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)2. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)3. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn4. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)5. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)6. ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin)7. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)8. Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest)9. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Bayley)10. 7UPP (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu)