Full Details On WWE And PRIME Hydration Partnering Up For Ring Mat Branding

As PWMania.com previously reported, reigning United States Champion Logan Paul made an appearance on SmackDown this past Friday night and announced that his PRIME energy drink has partnered up with the WWE to become the official hydration drink of the company and part of the deal includes the PRIME logo being placed on the ring mat starting at WrestleMania 40 and on future premium live events.

Full details on the partnership were recently revealed, via a press release, which you can check out below:

WWE ® & PRIME HYDRATION STRIKE RECORD-SETTING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP FEATURING FIRST-EVER RING MAT BRANDING

Logan Paul and KSI-Founded PRIME Hydration Becomes First Official Partner to Activate Across TKO Group Holdings Companies

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Logan Paul and KSI’s widely popular beverage brand PRIME have struck a record-setting global partnership that will see PRIME Hydration become the exclusive “Official Hydration Drink Partner” of WWE and the first partner to ever appear on the center of the WWE ring.

As WWE’s exclusive “Official Hydration Drink Partner,” PRIME Hydration will receive unprecedented exposure and integration within key WWE assets, highlighted by never-before-seen center mat branding at Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania and Money In The Bank. Further, PRIME Hydration will earn key brand placement within WWE events including WrestleMania XL and Survivor Series, match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future PLEs, product activations at live events, social support from WWE Superstars across retail and digital activations, and more.

Additionally, PRIME Hydration will be the first official partner to activate across both TKO companies. In January 2023, UFC struck an exclusive global partnership with PRIME Hydration that features a number of branded integrations and entitlements, including the Official Hydration Drink of UFC and Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute. Earlier this year, TKO brought together the global partnerships teams at UFC and WWE to form a singular global partnerships unit with a unified sponsorship strategy.

In addition, official Money In The Bank Priority Passes are now available through exclusive partner On Location. Money In The Bank Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating mo“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase PRIME Hydration across our biggest events,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true,” said PRIME Co-Founder Logan Paul. “We’ve worked incredibly hard at PRIME to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing PRIME Hydration to the ring.”

With bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help refresh, replenish, and refuel, PRIME Hydration’s goal is to create a drink that can fuel any lifestyle. Available in a range of flavors that include orange, grape, ice pop, blue raspberry, lemon lime and tropical punch, each drink comes with added nutritional benefits to compliment taste. PRIME Hydration has a coconut water base and boasts BCAA to aid muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes.

About PRIME

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs and influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME is a global lifestyle beverage brand focused on providing better fuel for any endeavor. PRIME offers its highly coveted flagship product, PRIME Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative with zero added sugar in both bottled and powdered form for on-the-go, as well as PRIME Energy, its caffeinated energy drink. PRIME products can be found at Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart and Kroger Family Stores nationwide as well as select retailers globally. For more information on PRIME and where it is sold, please visit https://drinkprime.com/pages/where-to-buy.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.