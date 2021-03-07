Future Of WWE Thunderdome Shows, William Regal’s NXT Announcement

– With the MLB season set to begin next month, WWE will have to find a new venue to host the Thunderdome shows. Dave Meltzer noted that WWE could possibly be staying in the Tampa, FL area:

“We don’t know that this is the new site for WWE tapings in a few weeks, but they have been talking to the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida in Tampa.”

The Yuengling Center, formerly the USF Sun Dome, hosted WWE events in the past including the 1995 Royal Rumble PPV.

– According to Dave Meltzer, the current plan is for WWE to introduce NXT women’s tag team titles to the brand. On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, William Regal stated that he would make a major announcement following the controversial finish of the WWE women’s tag team titles match.