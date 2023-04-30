Gable Steveson Dominates Competition In His Return To The US Open (Video)

Gable Steveson’s return to amateur wrestling has been dominant, with the WWE Superstar outscoring his opponents 44-1.

Steveson signed with WWE in 2021 after winning gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and was selected by RAW in that year’s draft.

Steveson announced his return to the US Open earlier this month and has been dominant at the event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steveson defeated highly regarded Mason Parris in the semi-finals, but it is unknown who he will face at the Final X next month in Newark, New Jersey.

The Olympic gold medalist is rumored to be interested in competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

You can check out footage of his recent bout below:

Gable Dan does it again. pic.twitter.com/eyCi1Gdsvj — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 29, 2023