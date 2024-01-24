Gage Goldberg Explains How WWE Has Helped Him In The Past

Gage Goldberg recently spoke with the Denver Post for an interview.

During the discussion, the son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg spoke about WWE helping him to prepare for big college football games, as well as following in the footsteps of his celebrity father.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how WWE helped Gage Goldberg prepare for big college football games: “It was obviously amazing and it definitely helped me get more acclimated to the big crowds and help with not being nervous. I don’t feel like I feel as much pressure as other people do and I just go out there and wing it sometimes.”

On his dad being a celebrity and following in his footsteps: “The good thing about it, I have a legacy already, but I’m also creating my own legacy and that lets me set this unreal totem pole for myself to try to strive for and try to be better than him. I’m using his legacy to make my own legacy and using him as a launch.”

Check out the complete interview at DenverPost.com.