Gail Kim Gives Big Praise To Trinity And Her Run In TNA Wrestling

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including former Knockouts World Champion Trinity and the run Trinity has had so far in TNA.

Kim said, “I can never give her enough props because of, not only the performer that she is, but the human being that she is. She’s never changed from the girl that I met in NXT. I worked with her, I think people forget, when she first came into WWE because I was there on the main roster. Of course, everyone coming into the company is gonna be all timid and nice. She’s never changed from that person. If anything, she’s only gotten better. It’s a testament, when you see her interact with the fans and how much they love her and all her loyal fans, the love she gives back, and to see her in the ring, we already know she’s a star. To see her level up in the ring, because obviously we have a great division, we give the girls a lot of time, we feature them a lot. She has killed it. I think it just opened up this newfound confidence for her as well. I remember her, when she came into the company, I wasn’t there actually. I was doing Amazing Race at the time for her debut, I missed that. I talked to her before, and then she had her first match with KiLynn King, which was off the charts. Then to see this last match, obviously she didn’t come out victorious, but that match, I think everyone was like, woah. She even surprised me. That powerbomb, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, Trinity.’ I knew she already had it, but she’s showing that she can really go. I think she was surprised when she first came into our company, the time that she was given, she was like, ‘Woah, oh my gosh.’ Now, it’s like, she can go any time.”

