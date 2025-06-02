Gigi Dolin On Her WWE Release: “I Lost Myself… Almost Entirely”

Former NXT standout Gigi Dolin, known on the independent circuit as Priscilla Kelly, has broken her silence following her WWE release on May 2nd, 2025, with a powerful and emotional social media promo released on June 1st.

In the heartfelt video, Dolin reflected on her personal and professional struggles during her time in WWE, admitting that she lost her sense of identity along the way.

“I had everything. Everything I worked so hard for so long to achieve and somewhere along the way, I lost myself. Almost entirely,” she confessed. “I became a shell of the girl I knew. I didn’t even recognize the body I saw in the mirror.”

Dolin revealed that her journey through recovery gave her renewed purpose and determination:

“I spent every day of my recovery putting myself back together. I came back with a vengeance and one goal. Show everyone what the hell I’m capable of.”

She concluded with a striking metaphor for how her WWE departure impacted her emotionally:

“It had felt like I had experienced a death. Maybe I did.”

Video que me ha dejado en shock, es de Priscilla Kelly o conocida como antes Gigi Dolin@HellsFavoritePK pic.twitter.com/v6Qj26BZCT — Luis Kai (@LuisKai22) June 1, 2025

Dolin had been aligned with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley in NXT before her release, both of whom have also exited the company in recent weeks. Now back on the independent scene under her original ring name, Priscilla Kelly already has bookings announced, signaling that she’s wasting no time in reminding the wrestling world what she brings to the table.

