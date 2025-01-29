Gisele Shaw Addresses Not Appearing On NXT During WWE-TNA Crossover

Former TNA star Gisele Shaw spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including not making an appearance on NXT during her time with TNA.

Shaw said, “You know what, I don’t really think of it that much. I don’t want it to be like a weird thing, but in wrestling, there’s so many things happening that I can’t take that personally because maybe it’s not — to me, I think about wrestling, it’s like you’re auditioning for a role and maybe the role, it wasn’t fitting. I’m happy for all the people that went to NXT you know and their partnership, but my day will come and I feel like that’s what I need to focus on.”

You can check out Shaw’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)