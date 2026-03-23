Giulia Opens Up On Adjusting To WWE Style And Challenges

WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia spoke with Adrian Hernandez about various topics, including how she adjusted to WWE’s style.

Giulia said, “Yeah, everything’s so different and it’s not easy to adjust [to] American style. But I think the wrestlers in WWE must be smart, because we have to fight while even thinking about the timing of commercials. We don’t have that in Japan. So yeah, totally different. It’s really challenging, but I’m getting understanding. And yeah, it was fun. I like [it].”

On her moment with IYO SKY and Asuka at the Royal Rumble:

“It was so fun. But it was so hard, but it’s not enough. Not enough, no, no, no, no, no. I think it’s just [a] greeting. So, I’m expecting more and more and more and more.”

On her favorite matches in WWE so far:

“Yeah, of course. Giulia versus Rhea [Ripley on Smackdown earlier this month] of course. And Jordynne Grace, of course [was a] favorite match. And then also Zelina versus Giulia in Saudi, the first United States Championship [between them]. I didn’t expect she is so tough like that. But I think size doesn’t matter. She’s amazing and I just want to wrestle again with Zelina and Jordynne.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)