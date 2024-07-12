Giulia Set To Release Autobiography Called “My Dream” This August

Former STARDOM star Giulia, who has been competing in Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion as of late, is set to release an autobiography called “My Dream” this August. There is no word yet on when exactly Giulia’s autobiography will be released, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

Below is the official synopsis for the soon-to-be-released autobiography:

“I am a professional wrestler. I live for my dreams.

The biggest star in women’s professional wrestling, both in popularity and ability, has written a book for the first time!

From her turbulent upbringing to her professional debut, the death of Hana Kimura, the hair-cutting match, her determination to leave Stardom and join Marigold, and her challenge to major overseas wrestling…

Giulia, a professional wrestler who cannot be contained in a single category, has a story of her past and future.

For more information on the book, visit shueisha.co.jp.”

Giulia is set to make her debut with WWE NXT sometime in the next few weeks.