Giulia Shares Her Thoughts On Crowd Reaction She Got At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

International pro wrestling star Giulia, who is set to make their debut for WWE NXT soon, spoke with Creators on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including the reaction she got from the fans at Stand & Deliver 2024, when she appeared in the front row.

Giulia said, “Actually, at that time, I didn’t think they were cheering for me. When I stood up, the whole venue was like, “Whoaaaaaa!”, so I thought, ‘Maybe some amazing celebrity has come?’ Even if I tried to check it on the screen, the big monitor screen in the venue was right above me, so I couldn’t see anything (laughs).”

“Even when someone said, ‘That was a huge cheer!’ I thought, ‘Was that for me?’ When I checked the video later, I had such a goofy look on my face, and I thought, ‘How embarrassing!’ No, on the contrary, I was like, ‘There’s no way people would cheer for me this much!’ The scale is different from Japan, and I was just like, ‘Did someone come? Dwayne Johnson?’ (laughs).”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)