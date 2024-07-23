Giulia Will Be In Attendance At WWE Tour In Japan This Week

Because of Giulia’s loyalty to Rossy Ogawa, who helped make her a star in STARDOM before she went to WWE, Giulia has been working for Ogawa in his new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold.

Giulia was expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in late June or early July, with plans to work NXT Heatwave on July 7th. However, that did not happen as she is still in Japan.

WWE plans to return to Japan this week for a live event tour in Osaka on July 25th and Tokyo on July 26th and 27th. Giulia told Tokyo Sports, “I’m going to see it.”

WWE has yet to confirm her signing, but she was spotted in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year. Roxanne Perez, NXT Women’s Champion, and Kelani Jordan, NXT Women’s North American Champion, both mentioned her on NXT TV.

It’s possible that Giulia’s signing will be made official during one of the Japan events, or that she will participate in some way.