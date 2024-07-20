Global IT Outage Causes Massive Issues For Several Wrestling Promotions

As reported by Fightful Select, the far-reaching global Microsoft outage, which led to numerous flight cancellations, has also reverberated in the world of professional wrestling.

The outage significantly affected Talents from GCW, prompting the promotion to make changes to its cards.

The report also reveals that WWE star Chelsea Green, despite facing travel delays due to the global Microsoft outage, demonstrated her professionalism by managing to arrive at the venue just in time for Friday night’s SmackDown.

Talents from TNA are also grappling with the global issue, while AEW star Max Caster, unfortunately, missed an indie event due to the delay.