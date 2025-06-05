Goldberg Confirms Retirement Match Is Set, Reveals Injuries And New Look Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has confirmed that the date for his long-anticipated retirement match is locked in—and while the exact details remain under wraps, the 58-year-old legend is already in deep preparation mode for what he promises will be a monumental final bout.

Speaking candidly on a recent episode of his CarCast podcast, Goldberg opened up about the intense physical toll of getting himself ring-ready after years away from active competition.

“I know the date [of my final match],” Goldberg revealed. “It makes it extremely difficult to get prepared without going overboard. I’ve hurt myself a couple of times in the past three months… it is tough.”

The former Universal Champion didn’t shy away from discussing the challenges of training at his age, especially when it comes to rebuilding size and strength.

“I got almost up to 270 [pounds] and had to back off because I couldn’t function,” he admitted. “I want to be in some seriously awesome shape.”

Goldberg also hinted at a potential change in his iconic look. Known for his trademark black trunks and gloves, he admitted he’s considering switching up his gear altogether:

“I’m terrified to put those trunks on again… I may even go with a different kind of trunks.”

Injury-wise, the WCW icon continues to battle chronic issues that could impact how he performs in his swan song.

“I’m extremely limited because of my left knee—I can’t run. And I’ve been working around my shoulder that I haven’t been able to use for five years.”

While WWE has not officially confirmed the event, speculation is swirling that Goldberg’s final match could take place in the South, with the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Atlanta on July 12 emerging as a likely candidate.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as more details on Goldberg’s final showdown continue to emerge—it’s shaping up to be a historic moment in wrestling history.