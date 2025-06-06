Shotzi Hits Free Agency After WWE Exit

Shotzi is officially on the open market following the expiration of her WWE contract, according to a new report at Fightful Select.

The former WWE star was quietly informed a little over a month ago that her deal would not be renewed. With her contract now officially expired, independent promotions have received clearance to advertise her for upcoming appearances.

She’s already been announced for several events, including MLW dates and an appearance at Starrcast during All In weekend, with more expected to follow.