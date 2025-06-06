Possible WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Spoilers For Tomorrow Night

WWE returns to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, June 7, as they present their annual WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

Heading into the highly-anticipated PLE on 6/7, updated betting odds have been released for four significant matches: the Men’s Money in the Bank match, the Women’s Money in the Bank match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, and a highly anticipated tag team match.

“The Man” Becky Lynch is favored to defeat Lyra Valkyria and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul are favored to win against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso.

In the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is the favorite to win, while Naomi is favored to claim victory in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

BetOnline lists the following updated odds for Saturday night’s show:

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

* Lyra Valkyria (c) +700 vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch: -2000

Tag Team Match:

* Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul -130 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso -110

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins -250 vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight +200 vs. El Grande Americano +300 vs. Penta +1000 vs. Solo Sikoa +1200 vs. Andrade +3300

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

* Naomi -280 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley +300 vs. “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez +650 vs. “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer +900 vs. Alexa Bliss +950 vs. “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia +1000

Join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Money In The Bank results.