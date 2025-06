Ric Flair is once again facing a battle with skin cancer. The wrestling legend and two-time WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he has been diagnosed and will begin treatment next week.

“This is the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair said to People.com. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

We send our support to “The Nature Boy” and his family as he prepares for the road ahead.