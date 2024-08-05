Goldberg Discusses Working Through Injuries When He Returned To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the injury he suffered against Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg said, “I tore my rotator cuff the first night I went back with Brock, and I didn’t tell anybody and I worked around it the whole time, and certain situations I could work around and certain times I couldn’t … I couldn’t lift my arm for five years, six years, then again, it’s one of those things where I chose to keep it to myself because if I would have said anything, God forbid I go get surgery and then Vince need me.”

On working through the injuries:

“Yes it was tough, because not only are you older and you’re trying to be that 300-pound Behemoth that just spits nails and s**ts fire, and oh guess what you have a torn rotator cuff … and labrum.”

