Goldberg Opens Up On Triple H Heat, Calls Brock Lesnar His Greatest Rival

Goldberg is getting candid about his rocky history with Triple H — and why walking into WWE in 2003 felt like an uphill battle from day one.

Appearing on Going Ringside, the Hall of Famer admitted the two had serious heat before he ever set foot in a WWE ring, largely complicated by Triple H’s marriage to Vince McMahon’s daughter.

“It was different at the time, because he and I couldn’t stand each other. We were both represented by the same agent, and we had a confrontation prior to me going to the WWE, and then, oh, by the way, he was married to Vince McMahon’s daughter, so I mean it was kind of like me walking into an unwinnable situation.”

Despite that friction playing out on screen through a high-profile rivalry, Goldberg says things have mellowed considerably since then.

“I think business prevailed, and truthfully, at the end of the day, he’s a good guy.”

Goldberg also took time to name Brock Lesnar as the greatest rival of his career, pointing to the rare dynamic two legitimate powerhouses can create.

“The dynamic of having two absolute monsters in the ring together, I was more excited than anyone, because he was a guy that could take it if I hit him.”