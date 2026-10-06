Google Searches For WWE Money In The Bank Reportedly Down 60% From Last Year

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The participants for the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches have been finalized.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns from The Bloodline will defend his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight. Additionally, the 2026 King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, will face “Big” Bronson Reed from The Vision in a singles match. Also on the card, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against “The Man” Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day. Although the PLE has an impressive lineup, interest appears to be declining compared to previous years.

One indicator of this reduced interest is Google Search trends, which reflect what people are currently interested in. According to F4WOnline.com, searches related to Money in the Bank are down 60% compared to the buildup to last year’s event. While there may be a spike in interest this week, it is expected to remain consistent with last year’s levels. Overall, WWE searches are up 20% from 2025, indicating a strong year for the company thus far; however, this statistic has been gradually declining throughout the year.

Traditionally, Money in the Bank takes place during the summer months. Historically, WWE has performed better in the spring and summer than in the fall and winter, so the current decrease in interest is not unprecedented. John Cena’s retirement last year was an exception to this trend, but so far, the Money in the Bank concept does not seem to be generating the same excitement, despite the presence of some of the company’s biggest stars on the card. At one time, Money in the Bank was considered one of WWE’s top four events of the year, but it seems that fans are now losing enthusiasm for the concept.