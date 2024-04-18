Grayson Waller Appears To Take A Shot At AEW, Dax Harwood Of FTR Reacts

Grayson Waller spoke with Going Ringside about the upcoming WWE SmackDown event in Jacksonville, FL on May 17th, 2024.

Waller appears to have taken a shot at AEW (the company’s headquarters are in Jacksonville) with the following comments:

“Finally, some good wrestling in Jacksonville. I feel like it’s been years since we’ve seen some really good wrestling in Jacksonville. That’s what we’re bringing back.”

AEW’s Dax Harwood of FTR issued a response:

“In that case, let’s hope they don’t give him a match.”