Grayson Waller Names WWE Star Who Cemented His Decision To Pursue Pro Wrestling

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including rarely seeing Australian wrestlers in WWE until The IIconics.

Waller said, “I rarely saw Australians [in WWE]. There’d be one or two here or there, and I was like, it didn’t seem like a possibility. But then when I saw Peyton [Royce] and Billie [Kay] get on NXT — they’re from the same school as me — then I was like, ‘Oh wow,’ and they came back and, like, did a little seminar.”

On Rhea Ripley cementing his decision:

“I’m like, ‘It’s possible,’ and I think Rhea [Ripley] was the one who really cemented it. I think she showed the rest of Australia, ‘Hey, this is possible,’ and that opened the door. Then you get Bronson [Reed], you got Indi [Hartwell] there already, you had TMDK [The Mighty Don’t Kneel] doing really good stuff before they left, there’s so many people.”

