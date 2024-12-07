Grayson Waller Reflects On Teaming With Austin Theory And Their Success As A Duo

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with Casual Conversations With The Classic on a number of topics, including being paired up with Austin Theory.

Waller said, “We kind of knew each other from a mutual friend before I got called up. When I did, we worked out, were pretty similar guys. We have similar work ethics, we have a similar drive, so we started working together a little bit, and then I think it’s a case of when you see something that works, you just run with it. All the sudden, we were teaming more and more, and now it’s been over a year that we’ve even tag-teaming together, and I very much enjoy it.”

On finding success with the pairing:

“I don’t think anyone grows up picturing themselves as a tag team wrestler. I think when you’re a kid, everyone’s like, ‘I’m the champion, I’m the world champion.’ But then when you get into a tag team, I think we’ve had a lot of opportunities we might not have had if we were both doing singles at the same time. We’ve been in there with Cody [Rhodes], Randy [Orton], Kevin [Owens] multiple times. We’ve won tag team championships, we’ve been in big shows, and I think it’s the advantage of us being a team and us being so driven and working hard together that has given us those opportunities.”

