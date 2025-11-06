Grayson Waller Says The New Day Would “Dog Walk” The Hardys

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including why he believes The New Day is better than The Hardys.

Waller said, “They’re just falling off a ladder. That’s so hard? I could do that. You know how many fail videos I’ve seen on YouTube of people, old people, falling off ladders? I’ve seen it happen before. I’m not impressed with the Hardys. I think The New Day would dog walk the Hardys.”

On whether he is impressed by The Hardys:

“No, those young NXT prospects, The Hardy Boyz? You just fall off ladders. I’m not impressed by you. I think The New Day would walk all over those guys. So I know they’re hanging down in NXT a little bit, but hopefully one day they get called up, and if they have the opportunity to get called up to the main roster, I think The New Day is gonna have a chat with them.”

On The New Day:

“The best thing, I think about The New Day is you can give them anything, and they turn it into something huge. Like they’re so good at this mourning thing, because obviously mourning the death of the tag division. It’s so sad that the tag division is dead on Monday Night Raw, little nail in the coffin. You got Dragon Lee and AJ Styles as champs now, that’s cringe. That’s really sad. That mourning thing, that’s something that was a one time thing that they’ve now turned into months worth of television. And they have giant hats, which I now have proudly in my house. I have a giant Frankenstein for Halloween. He has a nice giant, whatever the hat Woods calls it. But they’re just so talented doing that stuff and being a guy who was in a tag team for a long time, getting to work with them, it’s a dream. They’ve been through everything that’s ever happened. So I’m trying to learn all I can from them, because a lot of the vets in the locker room, they don’t want to hand back down, they want to protect their spot. New Day are great guys. And Big E can’t wrestle, so you get Big G.”

On whether A-Town Down Under is done for good:

“I’m not sure what that was… Theory? Oh yeah, he was the big idiot, the big jacked idiot. Yeah, I haven’t seen him. That’s kind of crazy. He’s been gone for a long time, that’s a good thing. I think that’s a positive.”

On what happens when Austin Theory comes back:

“I’m good dude, that’s if he comes back. I haven’t heard from him. Have you heard from him? I got nothing to say about Austin Theory; that’s the past. I think it’s sometimes things run their course, and you just got to move on and hang with The New Day now. That’s a much more positive experience.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.