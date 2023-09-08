Grayson Waller Talks About Upcoming Superstar Trade From Raw To SmackDown

Who is coming to SmackDown from Raw?

The trade announced by Adam Pearce but yet to be revealed was among the subjects Grayson Waller touched on during his appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast.

“Yeah, it kinda worries me who they’re gonna bring over,” he said. “I’m worried it’s going to be Cody. You wanna talk about someone who gonna try and overshadow me, he tried to do it on my show Saturday. I’m polite enough to let him on my show, he’s making these jokes about hip toss class and skull and yes, I enjoyed skill with Terry Taylor, okay Cody? You don’t have to mention it in front of everyone.”

Waller then mentioned how he hopes the Superstar being traded is a fellow Australian such as Bronson Reed or Indi Hartwell.

“I’m hoping it someone, for me personally, I would love it to be Indi Hartwell, bring an Australian over,” he said. “Maybe Bronson Reed, make SmackDown the Australian show with all of the big name Australians. We don’t need Cody, we don’t need these guys trying to over shadow us, we need people who are going to take that torch.”

