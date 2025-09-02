Grayson Waller Talks Potential New Day Alliance, Blasts Austin Theory

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on an episode of RAW Recap, discussing several topics, including whether he is officially part of the New Day.

Waller said, “They said we were gonna talk about it. I think we were supposed to talk about that today actually… I think Xavier (Woods) was playing video games or something but, you know, I think that’s something they are talking about. I’ve got rid of the dead weight of Austin Theory and this is the best I’ve ever felt in my life.”

He continued, “I feel so good. I’m in the best shape of my life. Do you know how hard it is to deal with someone with an IQ of 65? That might be high. I saw him on the plane. He said, ‘I read a really good book.’ He was reading The Cat in the Hat, and he was struggling. He was on each page for at least 12 minutes trying to work out the words.”

Waller added, “That’s tough to have to take care of someone so it’s nice now, The New Day, helping me out, taking care of me. They’re showing me how things work, you know? So soon as you get on the bus, sit at the back with the big dogs. You know we have to show that we kind of run the place. They’re teaching me things like that.”

On Austin Theory:

“Am I wrong? Am I wrong about Austin Theory? You know what Austin Theory never did? He never said thank you to me for saving his career. You remember that time John Cena buried him live on national television? I remember that. That’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever seen. I watch that at least once a week… and the thing is I remember going to WrestleMania that year. I was with NXT, I’m up in the stands with Carmelo Hayes and I watched Theory beat John Cena and no one cared, and I was like, I know how to make an impact on the main roster. How do I make an impact on the main roster? I’m gonna save Austin Theory’s career, and that’s exactly what I did.

He’s never been more relevant than when he was with Grayson Waller. We won the World Tag Team Championships. Who pulled ‘em down? I did. He was losing all the matches. I was helping this guy, and where is he now? Who cares? He’s not at work. I’m flying all over the world. I feel like I’ve been set free. This is the best I’ve felt in years. Since NXT, this is the best I’ve felt because I don’t have to worry about him. I just have to worry about me. We were separated anyway. If he comes back, we’ll have words. I’ve got no problem saying that to his face if he can understand. I’ll have to talk really slow.”

