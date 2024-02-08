Grayson Waller To The Rock: “Hope You Get To Finish Your Story”

Grayson Waller has always been fond of cheap heel heat.

Nothing will guarantee white-hot heat from a WWE crowd right now more than siding with The Rock over Cody Rhodes in the ongoing Roman Reigns sweepstakes heading into WrestleMania 40.

On Wednesday, the host of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ and Austin Theory’s biggest fan took to social media to capitalize on that fact.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar took to X this evening to reply to the post shared by WWE earlier today, which features footage of The Rock arriving in Las Vegas, NV. for Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, which he claims in the video “will be talked about forever.”

For his part, Waller noted he was happy to see “The Great One” in “Sin City” and looks forward to him getting the opportunity to “finish his story.”

That’s right, he went there.

“Welcome back boss,” Waller began, before dropping the aforementioned line playing off of Cody Rhodes’ mission statement since returning to WWE. “Hope you get to finish your story,” he concluded.

Check out the post below