Grayson Waller Warns John Cena Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

With WWE officially confirming that Crown Jewel: Perth will mark John Cena’s final performance in Australia as part of his 2025 retirement tour, Aussie WWE Superstar Grayson Waller isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet.

Speaking during a recent interview on Australia’s The Project, Waller made it clear he has no intentions of letting Cena enjoy a hero’s send-off when WWE lands at Perth’s RAC Arena on October 11th.

“This is John Cena’s last appearance in Australia, and that’s a crazy thing,” Waller acknowledged. “John Cena is obviously the GOAT, he’s a legend of this industry, but he has to remember, he’s coming to Australia.”

The outspoken “Aussie Icon” then issued a pointed warning to the 17-time World Champion and Hollywood star, laying down a potential challenge for the Crown Jewel event.

“This is my house, I run this place. If he wants to come here, he’ll have to go through me.”

Waller didn’t stop there, hinting he might bring Cena’s retirement tour to a premature end:

“That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December, maybe it finishes in October—because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I’m putting him out to pasture.”

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth marks WWE’s return to Australia for a major PLE for the first time since 2018, and expectations are sky-high. Should a Cena vs. Waller clash be confirmed for the event, it could become one of the most buzzworthy matches of the tour.

