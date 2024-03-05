Greensboro, North Carolina Declares March 3 As “Thank You Sting” Day

The main event of this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2024 PPV from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina saw “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match, which was Sting’s retirement match and walked out still the champions.

The official Twitter (X) account of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex announced that March 3rd will now be declared as “Thank You Sting” day in Greensboro.

The decision was made by Chris Wilson, who is the Deputy City Manager of Greensboro.