Guess Who’s Backstage At AEW September To Remember Tonight, Update On New AEW Faction

– Former TNA Wrestling executive and current Maple Leaf Wrestling figurehead Scott D’Amore was spotted backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: September To Remember go-home show in Toronto. Word going around is that D’Amore is simply visiting friends at the event.

– Tonight’s Dynamite will also see the return of Robyn Renegade, who is jumping right back into the mix with a high-profile match against former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho. Riho is set to battle Mercedes Moné at AEW All Out: Toronto this weekend. For over a year now, there has been consistent discussion about Mercedes being paired with the Renegade Twins on AEW programming. Sources have noted that the plan came close to happening on multiple occasions, with all parties interested. At one point, the Renegades even went as far as designing ring gear to match Mercedes in anticipation of a possible on-screen alliance.

(H/T: Fightful Select)