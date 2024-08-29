GUNTHER Addresses His Previous Comments On Not Wanting To Move From Europe To The US

GUNTHER is only days away from making his first televised WWE World Heavyweight Title defense against Randy Orton at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday.

GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest for the title at SummerSlam earlier this month. He earned his championship shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament, defeating Orton in the finals.

GUNTHER is on a house show tour in Germany and making media appearances ahead of the event. This includes a stop for an interview with Bild. He was questioned about his previous statements about not wishing to migrate from Europe to the United States while still working in Europe and NXT UK.

He stated, “But at some point, I couldn’t achieve anything more in Europe. It had to be done.”

GUNTHER has been with WWE since 2019, when he became the longest-reigning NXT UK and Intercontinental Champion in history.