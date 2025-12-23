GUNTHER Addresses Whether AJ Styles Is Next On His ‘List’

Top WWE star “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, appeared on The Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including whether World Tag Team Champion AJ Styles is next on his retirement list.

GUNTHER said, “I don’t really have a list, but yeah, AJ? Yeah, I never wrestled AJ before, and I think that would be a great one. Because AJ is definitely one of the best cruiserweight wrestlers in TNA history.”

On being the next big villain In WWE:

“Yeah I mean, I agree. And that’s also what I always strive for what I want to be. Because it’s necessary, there has to be a mountain to climb. Because otherwise it’s just smooth sailing. And yeah, there needs to be a disruptor. There needs to be somebody that is just in the way of people. And I think I can, I embody that pretty good. I feel like that’s my role, and now it’s on me to [do it]. Because what happened on what happened on Saturday is definitely a gift. And now it’s on me to carry that and protect it, and do my best going forward. So it’s definitely a situation now where it’s, ‘Okay, the reaction is there.’ Like, I beat Cena, but what am I doing with it now? And that’s a different kind of pressure as well. And it’s a new situation for me, but that’s what I like. I get bored quickly when I do the same old, same old. I need new challenges, and I need a bit of pressure and that’s when I thrive.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)