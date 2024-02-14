GUNTHER Comments On His Intercontinental Title Defense Against Jey Uso On RAW

This past Monday night’s episode of RAW saw WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci come up short against The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and “Main Event” Jey Uso in a 6-Man Tag Team Match to kick off the show.

GUNTHER took part in a backstage interview shortly following the show and said the whole thing’s a marathon, not a sprint and they lost to a better team, which is fine.

GUNTHER said, “I think objectively, we have to have to look at the rivalry with the New Day.” “I think this whole thing’s a marathon, not a sprint. But honestly, the New Day and Jey Uso are both two of the most successful tag team wrestlers in the history of this company, and we lost to the better team today. That’s fine.”

GUNTHER also talked about how he is not worried about his Intercontinental Title defense against Jey Uso on RAW next Monday.

“Next week, Jey Uso’s challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavy Championship.” “It’s gonna be interesting. Because this time, Jey cannot share the burden of being successful.”

“Jey will fully rely on himself, and he will face somebody that, unlike him, has achieved everything on his own. So I’m not worried at all.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

