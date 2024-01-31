GUNTHER Comments On His WWE Intercontinental Champion Reign

This past Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW saw WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER successfully defend his championship against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston to continue his record-breaking title reign of 600 days.

GUNTHER took part in a backstage interview shortly following the match and said Kingston fought with courage, but he will forever be the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

He stated, “Listen to this. Kofi fought hard, Kofi fought with courage. Only issue is, nobody’s perfect, but I’m damn close. I will forever be the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time.”

This past year, The Ring General broke the record for longest Intercontinental title reign, which was previously held by the legendary Honky Tonk Man.