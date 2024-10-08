GUNTHER Discusses How Supportive Triple H Has Been During His Career

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with Alistair McGeorge of METRO on a number of topics, including how supportive WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been of him during his career.

GUNTHER said, “He always supported me and saw something in me. In general, I think he is somebody that is very disciplined when it comes to his long-term goals with certain people and sticking to them. I don’t know if I would be here without ever being more or less connected with Triple H in that sense.”