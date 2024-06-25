Hall Of Famer Would Like To See The Hardys Retire In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Jeff Hardy returning to TNA and The Hardys being back together in TNA.

Ray said, “Nice to see Matt and Jeff back together. Hopefully, the Hardys can bring the eyes back to — or fresh eyes — to TNA. I don’t think the Hardys were used to their maximum potential in AEW. We’ll see what happens.”

On wanting them to retire in WWE:

“I would venture to say that the Hardys need to end their career in the company that created them [WWE]. I’d like to see Matt and Jeff in the WWE one day and retire there, and then go into the Hall of Fame.”

