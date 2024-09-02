Hammerstone Discusses The Benefit Of Having WWE NXT Stars On TNA Shows

TNA star Hammerstone appeared on The Mark Hoke Show to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including the benefit of having NXT stars make appearances on TNA shows.

Hammerstone said, “This is not a question of if it’s benefitting us. Every show we’ve had this year has been a sell out. We’re drawing record numbers at our shows, and it really looks like the trajectory of the company is just continuing to go up. Not only that, a lot of people are saying, ‘A couple of TNA guys on WWE, that’s cool.’”

“What they’re not realizing is how much having the NXT guys on our show benefits us. To get some new guys into the mix with us, wrestling benefits from having different styles and personalities. Shaking things up like that. Fresh faces and fresh talent. It’s been very beneficial. I can’t say what it’s going to lead to or what’s next from it, but it’s exciting times.”

