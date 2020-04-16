Heath Slater Speaks Out About His Release From WWE

Heath Slater published a video on Instagram and discussed his WWE release. Here are the highlights of what Slater said:

* WWE provided him with income, experiences, and opportunities. WWE fulfilled a dream for him and has gratitude for that.

* He talked about his fire fading after putting over numerous people but that’s on him.

* He didn’t realize how much love and support there was for him until Wednesday when he was released.

* He thanked everyone in the WWE family including the people behind the scenes.

* On July 17th (when his non-compete clause expires) he can spread his wings and fly a little bit and feel that “fire” again. He’s ready to get in legit shape and he feels hungry again and he hasn’t felt that way in a long time.

* He finished by telling fans to get ready for the encore and he’s going to come back better than he ever was. He joked about how he has to find a way to feed his damn kids in the meantime.