Historic WrestleMania Venue Possibly Being Demolished Soon

Blogto.com is reporting that Rogers Communications Inc., which purchased the Toronto Skydome in 2004, is looking to have the venue demolished and “construct a new stadium as part of a downtown Toronto redevelopment.” It’s believed that the developers will publicly announce future plans sometime in 2021.

The Skydome (now the Rogers Centre) hosted multiple WWE events over the years including Wrestlemania 6 in 1990 which featured Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior. WWE returned to the Skydome in 2002 for Wrestlemania 18 which featured Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock.

The Skydome also hosted an edition of RAW in 1999 which drew 41,432 fans and holds the record for the most people to attend an episode of the show.