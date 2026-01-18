Hologram’s AEW Return Timeline Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Hologram has been sidelined with significant injuries, causing him to miss the remainder of 2025. He is still in recovery at this time. It was also mentioned that during a September 2025 episode of AEW Collision, Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family attacked Hologram to write him off the show due to his injury.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed Hologram’s current injury status on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, following Hologram’s Instagram posts documenting his knee surgery and recovery.

According to Sapp, Hologram’s return is still “months away at a minimum.” He noted that there has been no confirmation regarding the specific type of injury Hologram sustained, whether it is a torn meniscus or ACL.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.