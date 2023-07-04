Hornswoggle Feels WWE Felt Need To Fire He And El Torito At Same Time

If you ask Hornswoggle, WWE felt the need to get rid of he and El Torito at the same time.

The former WWE Superstar spoke about this on the latest installment of his “Going Postl” podcast.

“This is something I’ve never gotten into, publicly,” he said. “I feel they had to fire (El) Torito and I at the same time. I truly feel this way. If they would have fired just me and not the other one, it wouldn’t look right.”

He continued, “There was a lot of firings that day… Me, Alex Riley, Santino (Marella), Torito, (Wade) Barrett, I forget who else but there’s a lot. I feel like they had to fire Torito and I at the same time.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.