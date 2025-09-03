Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Clash In Paris Fallout, PLE Talk, AEW’s Injury Crisis

WWE Clash in Paris has come and gone, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back on PWMania.com to break it all down!

In this episode, Justin C and Cam share their reactions to the results from WWE’s latest international Premium Live Event and analyze what the outcomes could mean for key storylines moving forward.

The discussion then shifts to WWE’s expanding international PLE business model. With shows taking place around the world, the hosts ask the big question: Will the global momentum last, or is the bubble going to burst?

Finally, the show closes with a look at the growing list of injuries in AEW, and how the company can strategically plan around its depleted roster in the months ahead.

Listen now: