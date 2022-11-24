House of Black Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)

This week on AEW Dynamite, the House of Black returned.

Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship after defeating Jake Hager. QT Marshall and The Factory came out after the match to attack the Best Friends and Rocky Romero, but the lights went out.

Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart appeared and made their way to the ring and eliminated everyone. Before the segment ended, Malakai took the microphone and asked all members of House of Black (the fans) to “please rise.”

This is the House of Black’s first appearance on AEW TV in over two months. Malakai took a break after All Out and has been airing vignettes to build anticipation for their return.

