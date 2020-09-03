How AJ Styles Feels About Paul Heyman Moving To WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, there were backstage issues between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman over Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows being released from WWE. Styles had reportedly moved to Smackdown so he wasn’t on the same brand as Heyman. Click here for details on the story with Styles and Heyman.

During his latest Twitch stream, Styles commented on Heyman being moved to the Smackdown brand:

“It is what it is. I could care less. It’s water under the bridge. Listen, I’m not saying I forgot what he’s done, but I’m not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It’s one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don’t trust him doesn’t mean that I can’t get along with him professionally. I’m not going to do or say anything mean to him. It’s over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great.”