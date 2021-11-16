How Becky Lynch Feels About Playing A Heel Character

While appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked about being a heel character compared to a babyface:

“I really like wrestling as a heel. I can do that really well because I’ll bump around like a crazy person and I’m not scared to look like an idiot. When it comes to my promo process, a lot of the time, being a babyface is better because I know what I feel strongly about and ‘this is the truth and what I feel is right.’

When you’re a heel, you also have to tell the truth, but in a different way. Everyone is the hero of their own story. It’s all just a process and I’m enjoying the ride and figuring out the new role and trying to be great at it.”