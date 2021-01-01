How Brodie Lee Helped John Silver and Alex Reynolds

In an interview with SI.com, John Silver talked about how Brodie Lee helped him and Alex Reynolds secure spots in AEW. Silver talked about what happened after him and Reynolds had a match against Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona:

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after that match, Brodie was the one backstage telling everyone that the match was great and that we needed full-time deals, which we ended up signing. That’s just one example. There were so many other little ways he constantly went out of his way to help us. Brodie was an amazing person. I can’t picture him not being here.”

“Someone tagged me in that video [Huber’s last appearance on Being The Elite] on Twitter, and watching it has just made me cry. Tony Khan had this idea for us to be like Raven and Stevie Richards. So we had those moments where I’d say he was great and then he’d hit me, or he’d ask me to hold up his belt and then he’d knock me off the apron. Thinking about it just makes me so emotional. I never want there to be another ‘Exalted One.’”